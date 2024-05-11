Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Attacks on PM Modi

Updated: May 11, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki : After coming out of Tihar Jail on bail from the Supreme Court in the Delhi liquor scam case, CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the temple in Delhi. After having darshan, he reached the Aam Aadmi Party office where the party workers welcomed kejriwal . After reaching office, Kejriwal held a press conference and attacked PM Modi fiercely. Making serious allegations against PM Modi, he said that if PM Modi wins the elections, all the opposition leaders will be in jail.

