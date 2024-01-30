trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715791
Arvind Kejriwal Condemns Chandigarh Mayor Election, Accuses BJP of Open Fraud

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal strongly condemns the Chandigarh Mayor election results, alleging open fraud by the BJP. Kejriwal voices concerns about the integrity of the democratic process, citing the captured incidents of hooliganism on camera during the elections.

