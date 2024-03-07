NewsVideos
Arvind Kejriwal Govt Extends Electricity Subsidy In Delhi Till 2025

Sonam|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Breaking: A big decision of Kejriwal government. Subsidy on electricity till March 2025. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting. Atishi said electricity subsidy in Delhi till 31 March 2025. The subsidy that people of Delhi get on their bills will continue to be available in 2024-2025 also. The electricity bill of Delhiites will remain zero.

