NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal holds press conference on current situation of Delhi amid rain

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi Rain: Due to heavy rains in Delhi, the situation is getting worse. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference and shared the current situation. But in the midst of all this, Arvind Kejriwal hit back strongly at the BJP.

All Videos

Pakistan's Seema Haider crosses border for love
3:36
Pakistan's Seema Haider crosses border for love
Private bus got stuck in Saharanpur's Hindon river
1:10
Private bus got stuck in Saharanpur's Hindon river
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu requests people to stay indoors as monsoon unleashes mayhem in state
1:41
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu requests people to stay indoors as monsoon unleashes mayhem in state
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people

Trending Videos

3:36
Pakistan's Seema Haider crosses border for love
1:10
Private bus got stuck in Saharanpur's Hindon river
1:41
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu requests people to stay indoors as monsoon unleashes mayhem in state
1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
arvind kejriwal on delhi rains,Arvind kejriwal press conference,Arvind kejriwal press conference today,arvind kejriwal pc,arvind kejriwal pc today,kejriwal on delhi rain,kejriwal delhi rain,Delhi rain,delhi rain today,Heavy Rain in Delhi,heavy rain in delhi today,heavy rain in delhi ncr,heavy rain in delhi tomorrow,heavy rainfall in delhi,Rainfall in Delhi,monsoon 2023,monsoon 2023 in india,monsoon 2023 update,Monsoon Delhi,monsoon delhi 2023,Zee News,