Arvind Kejriwal reaches Supreme Court in Delhi Liqour Scam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has suffered another big blow in 24 hours in the liquor policy scam case. On one hand, yesterday, Delhi High Court rejected Delhi CM's petition against arrest. Today Rouse Avenue Court has also rejected his plea where he put a demand to meet the lawyers. Amid this, Arvind Kejriwal has reached Supreme Court in Delhi Liqour Scam Case.

