Arvind Kejriwal to appear before Rouse Avenue Court today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 08:00 AM IST
ED will present Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case, in the court once again today. This production will be held in Rouse Avenue Court. ED may demand extension of Kejriwal's remand during the appearance. Along with this, another ED complaint against Kejriwal will also be heard in the court today.

