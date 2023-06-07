NewsVideos
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh Yadav to ask support against Centre ordinance on Delhi Government

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Centre Ordinance On Delhi Government: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Akhilesh Yadav today. This meeting will be held in case of support against centre ordinance over delhi government. Arvind Kejriwal has also tweeted about this. Know in detail in this report what will happen in this meeting.

