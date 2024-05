videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal's parents to be questioned today in Swati Maliwal case

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Swati Maliwal Assault Row Update: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's parents to be questioned today in Swati Maliwal case. According to Sources, this interrogation will be done at 11:30 am in the morning. Swati Maliwal said that, Kejriwal's parents were also present during the assault.