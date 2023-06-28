NewsVideos
As Age Law Takes Effect, South Koreans Will Become A Year Younger

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
South Korea will adopt the international age measurement standards this week on Wednesday, making people at least a year younger.

