Major action taken against Betting in Ujjain

| Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 03:16 PM IST

Piyush Chopra Raid News: The biggest action against betting has come to light in Ujjain. Rs 15 crore cash has been found from a bookie's hideout in Ujjain. Ujjain Police has raided the premises of bookie Piyush Chopra. Police officers kept counting notes throughout the night. Two locations of bookie Piyush Chopra have been raided.