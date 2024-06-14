videoDetails

Joe Biden's 'awkward' moment at G7 summit goes viral

| Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

PM Modi In Italy: US President Joe Biden is in Italy to attend the G-7 summit. But here a video of him is becoming increasingly viral. In the viral video, Joe Biden can be seen wandering. However, he was taken care of by Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. In the pictures, it can be seen that apart from Joe Biden-Meloni, British PM Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor and many other leaders are present in the field.