Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757634
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Joe Biden's 'awkward' moment at G7 summit goes viral

|Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
PM Modi In Italy: US President Joe Biden is in Italy to attend the G-7 summit. But here a video of him is becoming increasingly viral. In the viral video, Joe Biden can be seen wandering. However, he was taken care of by Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. In the pictures, it can be seen that apart from Joe Biden-Meloni, British PM Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor and many other leaders are present in the field.

All Videos

CM Yogi to meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur
Play Icon07:59
CM Yogi to meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur
PM Modi to celebrate Yoga Day on banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar
Play Icon00:38
PM Modi to celebrate Yoga Day on banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar
Huge Revelation in NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy
Play Icon16:01
Huge Revelation in NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy
Supreme Court on NEET UG 2024, Notice to NTA and NEET Cancellation
Play Icon19:12
Supreme Court on NEET UG 2024, Notice to NTA and NEET Cancellation
Plane carrying remains of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait
Play Icon01:30
Plane carrying remains of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait

Trending Videos

CM Yogi to meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur
play icon7:59
CM Yogi to meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur
PM Modi to celebrate Yoga Day on banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar
play icon0:38
PM Modi to celebrate Yoga Day on banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar
Huge Revelation in NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy
play icon16:1
Huge Revelation in NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy
Supreme Court on NEET UG 2024, Notice to NTA and NEET Cancellation
play icon19:12
Supreme Court on NEET UG 2024, Notice to NTA and NEET Cancellation
Plane carrying remains of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait
play icon1:30
Plane carrying remains of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait