trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703987
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi Breaking: What is the controversy over removal of historic Sunheri Mosque?

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Asaduddin Owaisi Breaking: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the proposal to remove the Sunheri Mosque in Delhi. Asaduddin Owaisi said that NDMC has ignored the heritage, NDMC withdraw the proposal to remove the mosque. He said that the Sunhri Mosque dates back to before the establishment of NDMC. It comes in the middle of the mosque, which causes traffic jams in the area. To avoid traffic jams, the NDMC has proposed to remove the mosque.

All Videos

How much Ayodhya city has changed, see EXCLUSIVE report
Play Icon3:7
How much Ayodhya city has changed, see EXCLUSIVE report
Breaking News: Lalan Singh resigns, Nitish will become JDU president
Play Icon3:21
Breaking News: Lalan Singh resigns, Nitish will become JDU president
Asaduddin Owaisi Breaking: Why the proposal to remove the historic Sunheri Mosque caused a stir
Play Icon1:9
Asaduddin Owaisi Breaking: Why the proposal to remove the historic Sunheri Mosque caused a stir
EXCLUSIVE conversation with Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi
Play Icon1:55
EXCLUSIVE conversation with Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi
VIRAL VIDEO : When Mexican Dads and Whales Connect with 'Arriba Arriba' Humor
Play Icon0:35
VIRAL VIDEO : When Mexican Dads and Whales Connect with 'Arriba Arriba' Humor

Trending Videos

How much Ayodhya city has changed, see EXCLUSIVE report
play icon3:7
How much Ayodhya city has changed, see EXCLUSIVE report
Breaking News: Lalan Singh resigns, Nitish will become JDU president
play icon3:21
Breaking News: Lalan Singh resigns, Nitish will become JDU president
Asaduddin Owaisi Breaking: Why the proposal to remove the historic Sunheri Mosque caused a stir
play icon1:9
Asaduddin Owaisi Breaking: Why the proposal to remove the historic Sunheri Mosque caused a stir
EXCLUSIVE conversation with Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi
play icon1:55
EXCLUSIVE conversation with Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi
VIRAL VIDEO : When Mexican Dads and Whales Connect with 'Arriba Arriba' Humor
play icon0:35
VIRAL VIDEO : When Mexican Dads and Whales Connect with 'Arriba Arriba' Humor
sunheri masjid news in hindi,Asaduddin Owaisi news,ndmc delhi,breaking news in hindi,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,sunheri masjid,Asaduddin Owaisi,NDMC,Breaking News,asaduddin owaisi breaking,AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi,questioned the proposal to remove Sunheri masjid,Delhi,Asaduddin Owaisi said,NDMC ignored the heritage,NDMC withdrew the proposal,remove the mosque,zee news hd,hindi news live,zee news tv live,