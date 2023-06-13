NewsVideos
Asaduddin Owaisi compared Modi government to Hitler's Germany

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has compared the Modi government to Hitler's Germany. He said that what happened in Germany in the year 1930 is happening in 2023. Owaisi said that by releasing the video in Uttarkashi, threats of genocide are being made.

AIMIM,Asauddin Owaisi,PM Modi,PM Modi news,Uttarkashi,Puhola,Uttarakhand,Hitler,Germany,asauddin owaisi on pm modi,asauddin owaisi on modi sarkar,Naji germany,Modi news,1930 Germany,2023 india,Muslims,Muslims of India,purola ki ghatna,Love Jihad,Love jihad in Uttarakhad,uttarakhand hindi news,Pahad ki news,