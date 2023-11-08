trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685652
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge statement Over Nitish Kumar Controversial Comment

Nov 08, 2023
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has made a huge statement targeting Nitish Kumar. Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had given a controversial statement on Bihar Caste Census Issue. Due to which politics has intensified. Know what Asaduddin Owaisi said on Nitish Kumar.
