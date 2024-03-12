NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi spoke after the implementation of CAA

Sonam|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Just before the Lok Sabha elections, the Central Government has implemented CAA in the entire country. Asaduddin Owaisi has given a statement for the first time on the implementation of CAA. Watch what Osaduddin Owaisi said on CAA?

All Videos

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
Play Icon07:15
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM
Play Icon04:05
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As The New Chief Minister Of Haryana
Play Icon01:06
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As The New Chief Minister Of Haryana
VIRAL VIDEO: BlueMoon Look Spiderman's Special Biryani, Watch
Play Icon00:52
VIRAL VIDEO: BlueMoon Look Spiderman's Special Biryani, Watch
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pashupati Paras rejects BJP's proposal
Play Icon02:32
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pashupati Paras rejects BJP's proposal

Trending Videos

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
play icon7:15
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM
play icon4:5
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As The New Chief Minister Of Haryana
play icon1:6
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As The New Chief Minister Of Haryana
VIRAL VIDEO: BlueMoon Look Spiderman's Special Biryani, Watch
play icon0:52
VIRAL VIDEO: BlueMoon Look Spiderman's Special Biryani, Watch
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pashupati Paras rejects BJP's proposal
play icon2:32
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pashupati Paras rejects BJP's proposal