Asaduddin Owaisi targets Yogi's government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

On the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, Asaduddin Owaisi said that those who believe in the constitution and the court are feeling weak today. Professionals executed the incident. The Supreme Court should take cognizance of the matter and get the investigation done under its supervision.