trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643415
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Ricky Ponting, Usman Khawaja Calls For 'Ball-Change Controversy' Investigation

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Ricky Ponting, a former Australian captain and series pundit, has called for a probe into a contentious ball change that occurred on the fourth evening of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval because he feels it benefited the England bowlers.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Mewat riots! Section 144 imposed in 6 districts...70 people taken into custody
play icon9:40
Baat Pate Ki: Mewat riots! Section 144 imposed in 6 districts...70 people taken into custody
Deshhit: Listen-listen-listen! Terrorist Pakistan has been sold... Shahbaz arrived with a bowl
play icon3:29
Deshhit: Listen-listen-listen! Terrorist Pakistan has been sold... Shahbaz arrived with a bowl
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson surrounded the government on Nuh violence...
play icon9:40
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson surrounded the government on Nuh violence...
Taal Thok Ke: 'BJP's conspiracy before 24, Hindu-Muslim riots are happening all over the country' Congress alleges
play icon9:34
Taal Thok Ke: 'BJP's conspiracy before 24, Hindu-Muslim riots are happening all over the country' Congress alleges
Deshhit: Nasrulla did fraud with Hindu daughter Anju! ruined life
play icon4:15
Deshhit: Nasrulla did fraud with Hindu daughter Anju! ruined life

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Mewat riots! Section 144 imposed in 6 districts...70 people taken into custody
play icon9:40
Baat Pate Ki: Mewat riots! Section 144 imposed in 6 districts...70 people taken into custody
Deshhit: Listen-listen-listen! Terrorist Pakistan has been sold... Shahbaz arrived with a bowl
play icon3:29
Deshhit: Listen-listen-listen! Terrorist Pakistan has been sold... Shahbaz arrived with a bowl
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson surrounded the government on Nuh violence...
play icon9:40
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson surrounded the government on Nuh violence...
Taal Thok Ke: 'BJP's conspiracy before 24, Hindu-Muslim riots are happening all over the country' Congress alleges
play icon9:34
Taal Thok Ke: 'BJP's conspiracy before 24, Hindu-Muslim riots are happening all over the country' Congress alleges
Deshhit: Nasrulla did fraud with Hindu daughter Anju! ruined life
play icon4:15
Deshhit: Nasrulla did fraud with Hindu daughter Anju! ruined life