trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720882
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ashok Chavan Reaches BJP Office in Mumbai, Ready to Join After Quitting Congress

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Follow Us
In a significant political move, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has arrived at the BJP office in Mumbai. Having recently parted ways with the Congress, Chavan is expected to formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, marking a notable shift in his political affiliation.

All Videos

Pune Train Fire: Coach Caught Fire At Pune Railway Junction Yard In Maharashtra
Play Icon00:50
Pune Train Fire: Coach Caught Fire At Pune Railway Junction Yard In Maharashtra
Framer Protest Noida Huge Jam: DND Road Due to Tightened Security at Delhi Borders
Play Icon00:37
Framer Protest Noida Huge Jam: DND Road Due to Tightened Security at Delhi Borders
PM Modi leaves for Abu Dhabi
Play Icon00:36
PM Modi leaves for Abu Dhabi
Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail
Play Icon06:26
Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail
PM Modi UAE Visit: Modi Heads to UAE for Seventh Visit
Play Icon00:28
PM Modi UAE Visit: Modi Heads to UAE for Seventh Visit

Trending Videos

Pune Train Fire: Coach Caught Fire At Pune Railway Junction Yard In Maharashtra
play icon0:50
Pune Train Fire: Coach Caught Fire At Pune Railway Junction Yard In Maharashtra
Framer Protest Noida Huge Jam: DND Road Due to Tightened Security at Delhi Borders
play icon0:37
Framer Protest Noida Huge Jam: DND Road Due to Tightened Security at Delhi Borders
PM Modi leaves for Abu Dhabi
play icon0:36
PM Modi leaves for Abu Dhabi
Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail
play icon6:26
Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail
PM Modi UAE Visit: Modi Heads to UAE for Seventh Visit
play icon0:28
PM Modi UAE Visit: Modi Heads to UAE for Seventh Visit