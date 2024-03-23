Advertisement
ASI conducted survey in Bhojshala complex of Dhar

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and made preparations for using carbon-dating equipment, officials said in Dhar

