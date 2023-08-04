trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644575
Asia Cup 2023: Golden Ticket To World Cup 2023 Squad For Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav Via Asia Cup

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will be the center of attention at the Asia Cup 2023 since only one of the two players will be selected for the 15-person roster for the ODI World Cup 2023. In the ODI series against the West Indies, both players were active. Samson hit fifty in the final ODI, while Suryakumar's series was just average.

