Asia Cup 2023: Lanka Premier League Key To Prepare For Asia Cup And World Cup For Babar Azam

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistani team, is in excellent form and wants to keep scoring runs for Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League 2023, which he sees as an excellent warm-up for significant competitions like the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup.

