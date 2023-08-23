trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652850
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Leaves For Tournament Without Rape-Accused Sandeep Lamichhane

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
The Nepal cricket squad left for Pakistan on Tuesday to play in the ODI Asia Cup. However, because of his legal condition, they are without their well-known spin bowler.
Follow Us

All Videos

As soon as he reached the moon, PM Modi turned the phone to the ISRO chief
play icon12:27
As soon as he reached the moon, PM Modi turned the phone to the ISRO chief
DNA: Hail India on the moon...Listen carefully, Indians will be at the forefront of the world
play icon14:8
DNA: Hail India on the moon...Listen carefully, Indians will be at the forefront of the world
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
play icon1:59
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
play icon1:59
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
play icon10:24
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon

Trending Videos

As soon as he reached the moon, PM Modi turned the phone to the ISRO chief
play icon12:27
As soon as he reached the moon, PM Modi turned the phone to the ISRO chief
DNA: Hail India on the moon...Listen carefully, Indians will be at the forefront of the world
play icon14:8
DNA: Hail India on the moon...Listen carefully, Indians will be at the forefront of the world
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
play icon1:59
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
play icon1:59
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
play icon10:24
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
Asia Cup 2023 Videos,