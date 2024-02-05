trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718122
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
The cricket boards of Sri Lanka and Pakistan are at odds about who should foot the extra USD 3–4 million bill that resulted from the Asia Cup being moved to the island country last year.

