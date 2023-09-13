trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661704
Asia Cup 2023: Team India reached the final of Asia Cup after defeating Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka collapsed on 172

|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Asia Cup 2023 Breaking: With the win, the Indian team has reached the final of the Asia Cup.Let us tell you that yesterday India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs. The Indian team has reached the final of the Asia Cup for the 11th time.
