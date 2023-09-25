trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666997
Asian Games 2023: India beats Sri Lanka in the final, brings home gold

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Asian Games 2023 in China: Indian women's cricket team has defeated Sri Lanka in the Asian Games. By registering victory in the final, India has got another gold in its kitty.
