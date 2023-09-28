trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668122
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold medal in Asian Games, won medal in 10 meter shooting

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Asian Games 2023: India has won another gold medal in the Asian Games, India has won the medal in 10 meter shooting. With 6 gold medals, India has won 24 medals. With these medals, India is at number 5.
