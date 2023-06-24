NewsVideos
videoDetails

Assam Flood Situation Remains Critical

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Many districts of Assam are battling the havoc of floods. There is a flood-like situation here after the incessant rains in the past. Thousands of people have been affected due to the flood.

All Videos

PM Modi Receives A Special 'AI' T-Shirt From US President Joe Biden | Zee News English
play icon1:36
PM Modi Receives A Special 'AI' T-Shirt From US President Joe Biden | Zee News English
Opposition Parties Meeting: RJD's big attack on Kejriwal - Kejriwal behaves like a dictator
play icon4:37
Opposition Parties Meeting: RJD's big attack on Kejriwal - Kejriwal behaves like a dictator
Locals of Russia clash with fighters in Wagner-occupied Rostov
play icon7:1
Locals of Russia clash with fighters in Wagner-occupied Rostov
Wagner Group moves towards Moscow
play icon2:41
Wagner Group moves towards Moscow
Kiara Advani Sports White Tank Top With Matching Trousers To Boost Her Style Ante
play icon1:1
Kiara Advani Sports White Tank Top With Matching Trousers To Boost Her Style Ante

Trending Videos

PM Modi Receives A Special 'AI' T-Shirt From US President Joe Biden | Zee News English
play icon1:36
PM Modi Receives A Special 'AI' T-Shirt From US President Joe Biden | Zee News English
Opposition Parties Meeting: RJD's big attack on Kejriwal - Kejriwal behaves like a dictator
play icon4:37
Opposition Parties Meeting: RJD's big attack on Kejriwal - Kejriwal behaves like a dictator
Locals of Russia clash with fighters in Wagner-occupied Rostov
play icon7:1
Locals of Russia clash with fighters in Wagner-occupied Rostov
Wagner Group moves towards Moscow
play icon2:41
Wagner Group moves towards Moscow
Kiara Advani Sports White Tank Top With Matching Trousers To Boost Her Style Ante
play icon1:1
Kiara Advani Sports White Tank Top With Matching Trousers To Boost Her Style Ante
Assam news,Assam flood,Flood in Assam,Assam floods,assam flood news,flood assam,assam flood 2022,Assam,assam flood news today,Assam flood situation,Floods in Assam,flood in assam news,assam flood video,assam flood damage,why assam floods,assam floods update,Assam floods news,Assam Flash Floods,assam flooded,assam floods videos,flood,assam flood live,asaam flood,Hindi News,