Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2782268https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/assam-rape-accused-dies-by-drowning-2782268.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Assam rape accused dies by drowning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Assam Rape Accused Death: Accused Tafazzul Islam arrested from Assam has died. Tafazzul died while creating a crime scene. He died due to drowning in water. Know what is the whole matter.

All Videos

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement
Play Icon01:07
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement
Former Bangladesh SC judge in police custody
Play Icon00:56
Former Bangladesh SC judge in police custody
Know what will be the effect of change in zodiac sign of Venus?
Play Icon06:54
 Know what will be the effect of change in zodiac sign of Venus?
Watch today's horoscope with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:57
Watch today's horoscope with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon11:13
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Trending Videos

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement
play icon1:7
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement
Former Bangladesh SC judge in police custody
play icon0:56
Former Bangladesh SC judge in police custody
Know what will be the effect of change in zodiac sign of Venus?
play icon6:54
Know what will be the effect of change in zodiac sign of Venus?
Watch today's horoscope with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:57
Watch today's horoscope with astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon11:13
Watch TOP 100 News of the day