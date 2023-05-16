हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Assam's 'Lady Singham' dies in road accident
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 16, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Assam's Lady Singham Police Inspector Junmani has died in a road accident. Rabha was on the way when her car lost control and hit a truck.
