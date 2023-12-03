trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694621
Assembly Election Result 2023: Election results of 4 states announce today

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:08 AM IST
Assembly Election Result 2023: Results of 4 state elections will be announced today. The assembly elections before 2024 are being described as the semi-finals of the Lok Sabha. In such a situation, the eyes of the entire country are on the results of four states.
