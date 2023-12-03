trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695085
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today says PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
BJP Headquarters Celebration Assembly Elections 2023 Result: After the bumper victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP workers are immersed in celebration. There is a celebratory atmosphere at the party headquarters. BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have reached the party headquarters. PM Narendra Modi is giving a speech on the bumper victory.
Shivraj Singh: 'Women power win Madhya Pradesh for BJP'
Play Icon3:11
Shivraj Singh: 'Women power win Madhya Pradesh for BJP'
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot resigns as Chief Minister
Play Icon4:20
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot resigns as Chief Minister
10 powerful statements of Modi's speech after victory
Play Icon6:20
10 powerful statements of Modi's speech after victory
BJP Celebration: Bow to Janta Janardan, says PM Modi
Play Icon3:50
BJP Celebration: Bow to Janta Janardan, says PM Modi
PM Modi receives rousing welcome at BJP HQ
Play Icon4:25
PM Modi receives rousing welcome at BJP HQ

