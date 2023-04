videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed: Assad handed over amid tight security

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

To see Asad for the last time, the mafia Atiq Ahmed begged at the Dhoomanganj police station. Ateeq told the policemen to show Asad on mobile or TV only. Ateeq Ahmed had also filed an application in the court to attend the funeral of his son Asad as a father.