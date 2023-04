videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed Denies on seeing Umesh Pal Murder Video

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed has got 4 days police remand after appearing in CJM court of Prayagraj in Umesh Pal murder case. After the police remand, Atiq's night was spent in the Dhoomanganj police station amid a barrage of questions on Thursday night. On being interrogated by showing the video of Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq said, 'No information about the murder'.