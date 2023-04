videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed faints after hearing news of son Asad's encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, UP STF has killed Atiq's son Asad and shooter Ghulam in Jhansi. On hearing this news, Mafia Atiq Ahmed started crying bitterly in the court and then fainted.