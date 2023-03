videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed health detoriates after Prayagraj Court announced Life time sentence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed was sentenced to life imprisonment by Prayagraj's MP MLA court in Umesh Pal murder case on Tuesday. After the announcement of the sentence, Atiq's health suddenly deteriorated due to which the police van was parked outside Naini Central Jail for about 3 hours.