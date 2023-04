videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed makes a big remark while leaving Sabarmati Jail, says, 'they are conspiring to kill me'

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed is once again being taken to Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat. The UP police convoy has left for Prayagraj with Atiq sitting in the van. While sitting in the van, Atik said, 'They want to kill me'.