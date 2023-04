videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed Murder: Will Lady Don take revenge?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

Atiq's Begum Shaista is the main leader in Umeshpal's murder. It was Shaista who had a meeting with the shooters. Shaista with a reward of 50 thousand is absconding since 24 February. She did not even attend the funeral of her son, brother-in-law and husband.