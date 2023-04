videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed to appear in CJM Court today, UP Police asks for custody

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed is produced in the CJM court of Prayagraj today. In this connection, Atiq is being brought from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat to Prayagraj in UP. At present Atiq has reached Rajasthan and will soon reach Madhya Pradesh.