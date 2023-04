videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed to not attend son Asad's last rites

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, UP STF killed Asad, son of Atiq Ahmed in an encounter. After which Asad's funeral is to be held today. Mafia Atiq Ahmed will not be able to join Asad's last rites today. According to Police, Atiq has not got permission.