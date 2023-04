videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed Update: 'Ahmed' family will spend tonight in Naini Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, is once again being brought to Prayagraj by road. Today Atiq Ahmed and his brother will not be produced in the CJM court. Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf Ahmed and son Ali Ahmed will be kept in Naini Jail.