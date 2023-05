videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Saulat Hanif makes big confession in Umesh Pal Case

| Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

A big confession has come out in the interrogation of the lawyer of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, Saulat Hanif. Sources say that Saulat Hanif said, 'There was information about the Umesh Pal murder case'. It was Saulat Hanif who had sent Umesh's photo to Assad. Hear the full statement in detail in this report.