videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's letter discussion intensifies, doubt on 14 names mentioned

| Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed wrote a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath and the Supreme Court two weeks before the murder. Expressing the suspicion of murder in this letter, Atik had mentioned the names of 5 businessmen and 5 politicians.