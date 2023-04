videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen may surrender to attend son's funeral

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

UP STF Team shot down Atiq's son Asad Ahmed and Shooter Ghulam in Umesh Pal Murder Case. Mafia Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen can surrender before UP Police for attending his son Asad's last rites.