Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen still absconding

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

The atmosphere in Prayagraj has been continuously heated since the murder of mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Various discussions are going on regarding Ateeq's absconding wife Shaista Parveen. At present UP police is searching everywhere for the wife of Mafia Ateeq Ahmed. The UP Police has also placed a reward of Rs 50,000 on Shaista Parveen. Know how Shaista Parveen became Lady Don