Atiq and Ashraf shot dead: How the killers come to Prayagraj?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

The postmortem of Atiq and Ashraf has started in Prayagraj. Videography of postmortem is also being done. Many big revelations are happening from the postmortem report. After this, the graves of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf are being dug in the Kasari-Masari cemetery. In this cemetery, Atiq's son Asad was handed over on Saturday.