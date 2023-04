videoDetails

Atiq Ashraf Murder: All three attackers will be produced in court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

After the death of mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Prayagraj, UP, the stir has intensified. In a short while, the three attackers will be produced in the court today and the UP police will seek remand of the accused.