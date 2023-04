videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf Murder: Lavlesh Tiwari's father gives big statement shot

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, have been murdered in Prayagraj. Three assailants killed both of them near the Medical College. Lovelesh's father disclosed that Lovelesh is the third among four brothers. Lovelesh did not mean anything to anyone in the house. The father has said that he is a drug addict and a criminal.