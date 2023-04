videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf Murder: Surrender of attackers after firing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in front of the police and the media. All three have been identified as Arun Maurya, a resident of Kasganj district, Lavlesh Tiwari, a resident of Banda district and Rohit, a resident of Hamirpur district. . He immediately surrendered after the assassination