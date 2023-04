videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf's murder reaches Supreme Court, demands probe under retired judge's supervision

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

There has been a demand for an inquiry into the murder of Atiq-Ashraf. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court. A demand has been made to conduct an inquiry under the supervision of a retired judge. Questions have also been raised on the 183 encounters that have taken place since 2017.