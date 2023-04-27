NewsVideos
videoDetails

Atiq's lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif's difficulties increased

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Screenshot of WhatsApp chat between Mafia Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Saulat Hanif and son Asad surfaced. Umesh Pal's photo was found in this WhatsApp chat.

All Videos

Operation Kaveri to bring Indians from Sudan gains momentum, people returned by plane
0:41
Operation Kaveri to bring Indians from Sudan gains momentum, people returned by plane
Badrinath's doors to open today, huge enthusiasm among devotees
12:27
Badrinath's doors to open today, huge enthusiasm among devotees
The doors of Badrinath opened, watch EXCLUSIVE on Zee News
9:33
The doors of Badrinath opened, watch EXCLUSIVE on Zee News
Know one minute solution that will drive away every tension from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
6:44
Know one minute solution that will drive away every tension from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th April 2023
4:40
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th April 2023

Trending Videos

0:41
Operation Kaveri to bring Indians from Sudan gains momentum, people returned by plane
12:27
Badrinath's doors to open today, huge enthusiasm among devotees
9:33
The doors of Badrinath opened, watch EXCLUSIVE on Zee News
6:44
Know one minute solution that will drive away every tension from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
4:40
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th April 2023
Atiq Ahmed,khan saulat hanif,asad whatsapp chat,khan saulat hanif kon hai,khan saulat hanif interview,khan saulat hanif advocate,khan saulat hanif asad whatsapp chat,asad whatsapp chat hanif,khan saulat hanif whatsapp chat,khan saulat hanif asad,WhatsApp chat,whatsapp chat of asad,whatsapp chat of asad khan sault hanif,chat of asad,chat of asad khan saulat hanif,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee News,Latest News,today news,whatsapp chat news,ZEE BREAKING,